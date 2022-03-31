Gazprom says gas still flowing as Europe awaits rouble payment demand

While the world wonders if Russia is going to block its flow of oil and gas to the West amid Moscow's anger at sanctions and the Kremlin's demand that payments be in roubles from now on, Russia said on Thursday that gas is still being pumped.



About 109.5 million cubic metres of gas is expected to transit via Ukraine, said Gazprom spokesperson Sergei Kupriyanov, in comments reported by the Interfax news agency. That is the same as was sent on Wednesday and is the most allowed under current contracts.



Despite a slew of sanctions against Russia following its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, there have been almost none on fuel exports because much of Europe relies heavily on Russian fuel.



But the other sanctions are damaging Russia's economy and have sent the rouble into freefall. Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand that payments start coming in roubles is seen as an attempt to bolster demand for the currency.



So far, Western countries have said they will not accede to the payment demands. Many have also begun the process of orienting their economies away from Russian fuel imports, though many think that process will not move quickly and leave Europe vulnerable to fuel shortages in the coming year.



The deadline for the rouble payments has been set for Thursday. Putin is meeting Gazprom and central bank officials on Thursday to discuss next steps.



