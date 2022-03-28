No major fires are burning around Chernobyl, civil defence says

No major fires have been detected in the exclusion zone around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant, according to Ukrainian civil defence forces.



Last week, the parliament in Kiev reported several large fires in the restricted area, which is largely controlled by Russian troops, citing European satellite data. The fires were said to have been triggered by shelling.



But the civil defence service said that satellite images it had reviewed had not detected any such heat sources, and that information to the contrary was wrong.



After a devastating nuclear accident at Chernobyl in 1986, a large dome was built over the destroyed reactor. Radioactive waste is still stored there today.



