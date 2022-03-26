Over 450 companies have left Russia since war began: report

More than 450 companies have pulled out from Russia since it launched a war on Ukraine , while some have continued business as usual, according to real time report on Saturday.

In a list of companies, the Yale School of Management has revealed those withdrawing from Russia.

Airbnb , Deloitte , eBay , Netflix , Shell , Uber , Renault , Samsung , Apple , TikTok , Toyota , Visa , and Adidas were among the companies announcing their pullout.

"…the list helped galvanize millions around the world to raise awareness and take action," Yale management professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said.

The list is broken down into five categories, withdrawal (172 companies), suspension (195 companies), scaling back (31 companies), buying time (56 companies holding off new investments/developments), and digging in (43 companies defying demands for exit).

First published a week after the war had begun, it is updated to reflect new announcements from companies in as close to real time as possible.