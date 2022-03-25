EU negotiators agree landmark law to curb Big Tech

News
Negotiators from the European Parliament and EU member states agreed Thursday on a landmark law to curb the market dominance of U.S. big tech giants such as Google, Meta, Amazon and Apple.
Published March 25,2022
The deal "is the beginning of a new era for tech regulation worldwide," said Andreas Schwab MEP, representative for the EU legislature in the talks.
"The Digital Markets Act (DMA) puts an end to the ever-increasing dominance of big tech companies", he said in a statement.
The DMA focuses on market distortion risks and targets the very biggest digital players - those platforms that act as so-called "gatekeepers" - to prevent them abusing their dominant market position.
It is the first major effort to regulate digital services in the European Union in 20 years.
The legislation covers platforms like search engines or social networks with at least 45 million active monthly EU users and a stock market valuation of €75 billion ($83 billion) and a €7.5 billion annual turnover.
Among other things, Big Tech companies are to be prohibited from giving preferential treatment to their own products and services over those of the competition.
Users should be able to delete pre-installed apps more frequently. Consumers should also be able to use a digital service without having to agree to the wider sharing of their data across the tech companies other entities.
In the case of major violations, Big Tech companies could face major sanctions up to and including the break up of their companies.
The European Parliament and the EU member states must now adopt the legislation before it enters into force.