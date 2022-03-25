Australia hits Russia, Belarus with more sanctions over Ukraine war

Australia on Friday announced it would impose sanctions on Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and members of his family as well as on 22 "Russian propagandists and disinformation operatives" in connection with Moscow's war in Ukraine .



Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said that the sanctioned individuals included "senior editors from organisations including Russia Today, the Strategic Culture Foundation, InfoRos and NewsFront," bringing the total of "pro-Kremlin propagandists" sanctioned by Canberra to 32.



The move reflects "the strategic importance of disinformation in Russia's attempts to legitimise Putin 's unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine," Payne said.



Moscow introduced a new media law in early March that imposes drastic penalties for what it describes as misinformation about Russian forces, including using words such as invasion or war to describe Russia's action in the neighbouring country.



Media outlets in Russia instead have to describe the conflict as a "special military operation."



Belarus's president, his son Viktor and his wife Galina were also sanctioned due to Minsk's "strategic support to Russia and its military forces in their assault on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Payne's statement said.



The foreign minister said that the measures, announced one month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are intended "to ensure that Russia and those who support its illegal, unprovoked invasion of its democratic neighbour, pay a high cost."



On Thursday, the United States said it would be imposing sanctions on more than 400 people and entities including Russian oligarchs, politicians and defence companies in connection with the invasion of Ukraine.













