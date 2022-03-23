TURKEYS UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DECREASES BY 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS IN 2021 - TURKSTAT

Turkey's unemployment rate decreased by 1.1 percentage points to 12% in 2021, the country's statistical authority said on Wednesday.

The number of unemployed persons-aged 15 years old and over-dropped by 121,000 to 3.9 million in 2021 compared to 2020, the TurkStat said.

The unemployment rate was 10.7% for men and 14.7% for women, it added.

The statistical institute also said that the number of employed persons was 28.8 million with a 2.1 million increase and the employment rate was 45.2%, registering a 2.5 percentage point increase year-on-year in 2021.

The agency said that the labor force was 32.7 million with a 1.98 million increase and the labor force participation rate stood at 51.4% with a 2.3 percentage point increase in 2021 compared to the previous year.