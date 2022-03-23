More than €800 mln Russian oligarch assets frozen in France

France has frozen more than 800 million euros ($879.20 million)worth of assets belonging to Russian oligarchs, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday. He provided no details.

On Sunday, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on TV channel LCI that France so far had frozen some 150 million euros on private citizens' bank accounts with French financial institutions in France and 539 million euros worth of real estate on French territory, corresponding to about thirty properties or apartments.

France also had immobilised two Russian-owned yachts worth about 150 million, Le Maire said, adding that some 850 million euros worth of Russian assets had been frozen.



