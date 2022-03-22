Hundreds of flights canceled in Germany as security staff go on strike

Hundreds of flights were canceled at major German airports on Tuesday due to a strike by security staff in an ongoing dispute over wages.

Frankfurt Airport, the country's busiest hub, will only handle transit passengers today, as security checkpoints for departing passengers will remain closed throughout the day.

Almost all flights from Hamburg Airport were canceled due to the one-day strike, according to a statement by the operator.

Major disruptions and flight cancellations were also expected at Berlin, Bremen, Cologne/Bonn, Dusseldorf, Hannover, and Stuttgart airports.

Passengers were asked to contact their airline or tour operator before traveling to the airport to find out the current status of their flight and bring little hand luggage if possible.

The Ver.di trade union, which represents around 25,000 security staff, is demanding a raise in hourly wages and other improvements in working conditions.

The latest wage negotiations between the union and the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS) were held in Berlin last week but ended without a result.

Another round of talks is expected to take place in Frankfurt on Thursday.