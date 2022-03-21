News Economy German trade union calls for Tuesday strikes at eight airports

Trade union giant Verdi announced the day-long strikes on Monday, which are to take place at Frankfurt, Berlin, Bremen, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Dusseldorf and Cologne/Bonn.

Eight major German airports face severe disruption on Tuesday as security staff plan to hold their latest strikes in a row over pay.



The latest bout of industrial action means that passengers will again not be able to board their flights at Frankfurt, Germany's largest airport, due to a lack of security controls, the Fraport operator warned. Controls will be in place for transit passengers.



Collective bargaining talks ended without result last week and were also accompanied by strikes. Last Monday and Tuesday, scores of departures were cancelled at several airports, including Frankfurt.



A new round of negotiations has been set for Thursday in Raunheim, outside Frankfurt, as Verdi and BDLS, the federal aviation security association, seek to settle their dispute over the contracts of some 25,000 security workers nationwide.



Verdi is demanding, among other things, an hourly wage increase for airport security staff of at least €1 ($1.11) and that wages be brought into line across different regions.



The regional adjustments and standardized pay brackets are the most costly demands for companies, with employers saying that these could result in up to 40% more pay for certain workers. BDLS negotiator Rainer Friebertshäuser has previously said that the association has offered a raise of up to 22%.



However, only the dbb association for civil servants, which is also involved in the talks, has slightly reduced its demands.



Friebertshäuser has accused Verdi of wanting to draw out the conflict into the key Easter travel season.



Verdi negotiator Wolfgang Pieper has described the BDLS' latest offer as insufficient, not least because it does not take into account current price developments.



Pieper reported some progress on the issue of regional pay disparances between the west and Germany's former east, where wages in general still lag behind those of their western neighbours.



"But on the wage increase, the employers' offer fell far short of the workers' demand," he added.



Verdi has faced criticism from the aviation industry and calls for the dispute to be settled.



The airport association ADV urged the union to find a solution at the negotiating table instead of launching another strike that passengers would be unable to avoid.



"Strikes at airports are no longer an exception," ADV chief executive Ralph Beisel lamented. "Instead, work stoppages have become an easy means of choice to impose particular interests relentlessly."





