German minister: Qatar willing to help on energy security

Germany and Qatar have agreed upon a long-term energy partnership , a step towards making Germany less dependent on Russia for its fuel, says German Economic Minister Robert Habeck.



Habeck's comments came after a meeting with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, part of a two-nation tour the minister is conducting in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Europe's desire to distance itself from Russia.



"The day has developed a strong dynamic," said Habeck, saying the emir had pledged more support than Germany had ever expected.



Business officials travelling with Habeck will now work out details with their Qatari counterparts.



The deal, says Habeck, does not focus solely on liquefied natural gas deliveries, but also on developing renewable energy projects and measures promoting energy efficiency, areas where companies had a lot to offer.



