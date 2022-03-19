Poland proposes 'total ban' on trade with Russia - PM

Poland proposed to the European Union to impose a total ban on trade with Russia, the country's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday, urging tougher sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

"Poland is proposing to add a trade blockade to this package of sanctions as soon as possible, (including) both of its seaports... but also a ban on land trade. Fully cutting off Russia's trade would further force Russia to consider whether it would be better to stop this cruel war," Morawiecki said.

Earlier this week EU member states agreed on a fourth package of sanctions against Russia. Details were not disclosed, but the French presidency said Russia's "most-favoured nation" trade status would be revoked.