Oil prices increase as Ukraine-Russia peace talks yield no result

Oil prices jumped on Friday as ongoing talks between Ukraine and Russia failed to bring the sides closer towards a resolution to end the war .

International benchmark Brent crude was trading at $108.53 per barrel at 0605 GMT for a 1.77% gain after closing the previous session at $106.64 a barrel.

American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at $105.33 per barrel at the same time for a 2.28% increase after settling at $102.98 a barrel in the previous session.

A new round of talks between the delegates from the two countries concluded without a positive outcome.

Oil prices were pushed further by a warning from the International Energy Agency on the possibility of losses of nearly 3 million barrels per day of oil in April due to sanctions on Russia.

Meanwhile, Russia started to intensify its attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Thursday.