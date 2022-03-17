Volkswagen factory in China’s Changchun remains closed amid COVID-19 resurgence

German carmaker Volkswagen has said that its plant in China 's Changchun would remain closed until Friday amid the resurgence of COVID-19 in the city.

"Production in Changchun remains to be suspended tomorrow. In Shanghai , after resumption of production today, we will continue to produce tomorrow." a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

On Monday, the company said that it suspended production at its facilities in China amid a lockdown in the country.

As China's daily virus figures have surged to a two-year high, the country implemented lockdown measures on Sunday under its policy of "zero-COVID."

The Chinese National Health Commission said 3,507 new locally spread cases had been identified in the last 24 hours, up from 1,337 a day earlier.