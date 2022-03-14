Turkish auto industry produces over 105,600 vehicles in February

Automakers in Turkey manufactured 105,644 vehicles in February, including automobiles and commercial vehicles, according to new data released on Monday.

Production slipped by 9% on an annual basis last month, read a report by the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) .

Some 75% of all vehicles manufactured were exported, a 10.4% decrease year-on-year to 78,737 units.

Turkey generated $2.6 billion from vehicle exports last month, marginally up from February 2021.

The country's overall auto sales market narrowed by 15% on an annual basis to 52,098 units over the month, the report said.

Passenger car production fell by 9.6% to 61,544 units in February.

Top international automakers-including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes, Renault and Toyota-have factories in Turkey, which is one of the world's top auto sales markets.







