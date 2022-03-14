 Contact Us
News Economy Germany confirms record defence spending in 2022: draft budget

Germany will raise its defence spending to a record level in 2022 in response to the war in Ukraine, according to a draft budget unveiled Monday, as Berlin aims to overshoot NATO's spending target in the coming years.

Published March 14,2022
The draft budget, to be discussed in parliament over the next few days, earmarks more than 50 billion euros ($55 billion) on military spending this year, a government source said, calling it a "record high".

Additionally, the government is planning "a special fund" of 100 billion euros to modernise Germany's armed forces from 2022 onwards.