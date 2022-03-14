Germany confirms record defence spending in 2022: draft budget

Germany will raise its defence spending to a record level in 2022 in response to the war in Ukraine, according to a draft budget unveiled Monday, as Berlin aims to overshoot NATO's spending target in the coming years.

The draft budget, to be discussed in parliament over the next few days, earmarks more than 50 billion euros ($55 billion) on military spending this year, a government source said, calling it a "record high".

Additionally, the government is planning "a special fund" of 100 billion euros to modernise Germany's armed forces from 2022 onwards.