Western Union suspends operations in Russia, Belarus

Published March 10,2022
Western Union suspended operations in Russia and Belarus on Thursday, joining a growing number of businesses that have pulled out from the region following Moscow's war on Ukraine.

"We join the international community in expressing sincere hope for a diplomatic and peaceful resolution," the global money transfer service company said in a statement.

"Meanwhile, our priorities remain the well-being and safety of our employees as well as continuing to support the people of Ukraine, including the growing number of refugees seeking safety," it added.