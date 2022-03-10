News Economy VW chief warns war in Ukraine could be worse for Europe than COVID pandemic

DPA ECONOMY Published March 10,2022

Russia's war against Ukraine could impact Europe's economy even more than the coronavirus pandemic, Volkswagen Group boss Herbert Diess warned on Thursday.



A protracted military conflict would likely have a "very much worse" effect on the continent's economy than the spread of the Covid-19 pathogen, Diess told the Financial Times on Thursday.



Permanently damaged global supply chains are likely to lead to "huge price increases, scarcity of energy and inflation", the chief executive of Europe's biggest car company said. "It could be very risky for the European and German economies."



Diess cast himself as a supporter of "maximum sanctions" on Russia, but said that they would ultimately have to be supplemented by negotiations.



VW suspended its business in Russia last week, halting both production at its two Russian plants as well as the export of vehicles to the country until further notice.



Carmakers have already been experiencing production delays as a consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. VW is itself experiencing further work stoppages in several plants in Germany due to a lack of parts.



In addition, the war has caused distortions in the commodity markets. Prices for oil and gas, as well as for raw materials, continued to rise, and companies fear a shortage of important parts and operating materials



The coronavirus pandemic has already had a serious impact on the German manufacturing sector. In the spring of 2020, several German carmakers found themselves in the red after weeks of production stoppages due to lockdowns.



The chip shortage that paralysed production in many places in 2021 was also, to a degree, a consequence of the pandemic. However, carmakers have recently benefited greatly from rising sales prices driven by continued high demand.





