Unemployment in Turkey at 11.4% in January

Unemployment in Turkey reached 11.4% in January, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Thursday.

The figure was 10.3% for men and 13.6% for women, TurkStat said in a statement.

The number of unemployed aged 15 and over rose by 21,000 month-on-month in January to 3.8 million.

The employment rate was 46.5% with a 0.2 percentage point decrease, while the labor force participation rate stood at 52.6% with a 0.1 percentage point fall.

Some 33.8 million people made up the labor force in January, down 22,000 people from the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group was 21.6%, without any change compared to the previous month, the report said.



