IRELANDS INFLATION STRONGEST IN ALMOST 21 YEARS

Ireland's consumer prices grew at their fastest pace in almost 21 years in February, the Central Statistics Office said on Thursday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 5.6% in February, from 5.0% in January. This was the strongest since April 2001.



Among the divisions, transport prices grew the most, by 15.4%. Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels climbed 12.7% and alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices moved up 7.8%.



Month-on-month, consumer prices advanced 0.9%, in contrast to the 0.4% drop in January. EU harmonized inflation rose to 5.7% in February, from 5.0% in January.



