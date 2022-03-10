G7 calls on oil, gas producers to boost deliveries

The G7 club of the most industrialised nations on Thursday urged big energy-producing countries to boost deliveries to blunt the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on prices.
"We call on oil and gas producing countries to act in a responsible manner and to examine their ability to increase deliveries to international markets particularly where production is not meeting full capacity noting that OPEC has a key role to play," G7 energy ministers said in a joint statement.
They added it was "necessary to consider effective measures in order to stop the increase in the gas price".