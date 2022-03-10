 Contact Us
News Economy G7 calls on oil, gas producers to boost deliveries

G7 calls on oil, gas producers to boost deliveries

AFP ECONOMY
Published March 10,2022
Subscribe
G7 CALLS ON OIL, GAS PRODUCERS TO BOOST DELIVERIES

The G7 club of the most industrialised nations on Thursday urged big energy-producing countries to boost deliveries to blunt the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on prices.

"We call on oil and gas producing countries to act in a responsible manner and to examine their ability to increase deliveries to international markets particularly where production is not meeting full capacity noting that OPEC has a key role to play," G7 energy ministers said in a joint statement.

They added it was "necessary to consider effective measures in order to stop the increase in the gas price".