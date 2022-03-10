Clothing retailer Uniqlo suspends business in Russia

Clothing retailer Uniqlo decided to suspend operations in Russia , the parent company Fast Retailing announced Thursday.

In a move to reverse its earlier decision to continue Uniqlo business in Russia, the Japanese retailer joined a growing number global companies halting operations in Russia amid Moscow's war in Ukraine .

"We have recently faced a number of difficulties, including operational challenges and the worsening of the conflict situation," Fast Retailing said in a statement, stressing its pledge to made everyday clothing available to the public.

"Fast Retailing is strongly against any acts of hostility. We condemn all forms of aggression that violate human rights and threaten the peaceful existence of individual," it added.

Last week, the company pledged to donate $10 million and 200,000 clothing items to UN refugee agency to support humanitarian aid for people fleeing the Russian war on Ukraine.







