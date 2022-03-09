G7 energy ministers to discuss efforts to reduce reliance on Russian fossil products

The energy ministers of G7 countries are scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss additional measures to reduce reliance on Russian oil and gas, the British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told the UK parliament.

"Tomorrow, we will have an extraordinary meeting of the G7 energy ministers to discuss further steps," Kwarteng said.

The move came after the UK announced its plan to phase out Russian oil and oil product imports by the end of 2022 while considering a ban on its natural gas, following the decision of the US to ban Russian oil due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia supplies 8% of the UK's total oil demand.

The US imported almost 700,000 barrels per day of crude oil and refined petroleum products from Russia last year, according to the White House.