FITCH LOWERS RUSSIAS RATING TO C, 2ND DOWNGRADE IN A WEEK

Fitch Ratings has lowered Russia's long-term foreign currency rating to C from B, in its second rating downgrade in less than a week.

The C rating reflects the view that sovereign default is imminent, the global rating agency said in a statement late Tuesday.

Fitch warned that the failure to fulfill commercial debt payments could lead to further negative rating action.

"More generally, the further ratcheting up of sanctions , and proposals that could limit trade in energy, increase the probability of a policy response by Russia that includes at least selective non-payment of its sovereign debt obligations," it said.

Fitch announced on March 2 that it downgraded Russia's rating to B from BBB, saying its ratings have been placed on rating watch negative.