OECD OFFICIALLY ENDS RUSSIAS ACCESSION NEGOTIATIONS OVER UKRAINE

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a grouping for countries committed to democracy and the market economy, has barred Russia from attending its committees, an OECD statement issued on Tuesday announced.



Belarus will also no longer be allowed to participate in the working groups of the Paris-based organization for the time being, the statement added.



The OECD formally decided to end Russia's accession negotiations in response to its invasion of Ukraine. The negotiations had already been on hold since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.



