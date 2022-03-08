MCDONALDS PULLING OUT OF RUSSIA DUE TO UKRAINE WAR

American fast-food mainstay McDonald's announced Tuesday that it is pulling out the Russian market and "temporarily" closing all restaurants.

The halt to the chain's operations comes amid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, which CEO Chris Kempczinski said in an email to employees "has caused unspeakable suffering to innocent people."

"Our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine," he wrote. "Our number one priority from the start of this crisis has been-and will remain-our people."

McDonald's employs 62,000 people in Russia and works with "hundreds" of local suppliers, Kempczinski said, noting employees will continue to be paid during the closure.

Ronald McDonald House Charities will continue its activities in Russia as its Ukrainian counterpart works "with local hospitals and providing humanitarian aid throughout the country," he added.

Russia's war on Ukraine has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

The West has also imposed biting export restrictions on key technologies that are now prohibited from being sent to Russia.

At least 406 civilians have been killed and 801 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to the UN, while also noting that conditions on the ground make it difficult to verify the true number.

Some 2 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, said the UN refugee agency.