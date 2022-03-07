Russia to punish 'unfriendly states' by paying them only in roubles

The Russian government has decided that debts to "unfriendly states" will from now on only be settled in roubles, a response to the unprecedented sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West for its invasion of Ukraine.



The list of unfriendly states includes all EU member states, Switzerland, Japan, Britain, Canada and, perhaps not surprisingly, Ukraine.



Until now, the list only included the United States and the Czech Republic. In practical terms, being on the list simply means that Russian citizens, companies, or the state itself can only pay debts to any individual or company in roubles.



The West has sanctioned numerous Russian banks and excluded many Russian financial institutions from the SWIFT banking communications network, making transfers and other transactions much more difficult.



According to the Russian Central Bank, Russia had foreign debts of $478.2 billion as of January 1, 2022.



The Russian rouble has been recording big losses for days, and on Monday it also fell significantly against the dollar and the euro.

