ITALYS PM DRAGHI: EU COUNTRIES NEED TO MOVE QUICKLY ON SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA

Italy's PM Draghi: EU countries need to move quickly on sanctions against Russia

Italy's Prime Minister on Monday called for countries of the European Union to act swiftly with sanctions against Russian people and entities following Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

"And now we have to act, all of us, with speed on this point," Mario Draghi said in Brussels speaking at a conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

On Saturday, the Italian government said police seized villas and yachts worth 143 million euros ($154.94 million) from five high-profile Russians who were placed on sanctions lists following Moscow's attack on Ukraine.







