Russian shoppers hope for return of major Western brands

Many Russians feel let down after Spanish fashion giant Inditex announced its decision to shutter its over 500 stores in Russia, and are hoping for the return of some of their favorite brands.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, former employees of popular clothing chain Zara, a subsidiary of Inditex, said their workplaces "were taken from them."

Some of them decided to wait in hope the retailer would return, while others planned to find work with a Russian company because under the current conditions-with growing numbers of foreign firms distancing themselves from the giant Russian market due to the war in Ukraine-homegrown jobs look safer and more stable.

People also said that amid the unstable situation they started saving more and spending less.

"Right now, I mean last week, I feel that it's necessary to cut expenses and save at least some money, to build up a financial cushion," said one Moscow resident, referring to the 11-day-old war without mentioning it outright.

"Businesses could be closed for some time," she explained, as supply links with companies abroad are unstable or currently cut off. "So we need to hedge our risks for now."

Dozens of countries' airlines and even shipping giant Maersk have halted service to Russia.

Another woman said she felt betrayed by the brand, and that it is likely that people will seek out other brands for now while they wait for the return of Western companies.

"It's very depressing," said a young Muscovite woman, mentioning a trio of popular Inditex stores. "Zara, Pull&Bear, and Bershka are shops we use, and we think all girls will understand us. It's a crying shame. I don't have any thoughts so far (about the future)."

One of her friends, however, pointed to a possible silver lining, saying the situation could open up opportunities for Russian producers and that some interesting Russian brands could emerge.

Many countries, especially EU members and the US, have announced sanctions on the Russian economy, and major companies have also halted their services in the country in numerous sectors, from automotive to energy.

According to UN figures, at least 331 civilians have been killed and 675 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war on Feb. 24.

Some 1.5 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.



