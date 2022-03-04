Tesla plant outside Berlin granted approval by state government

US electric carmaker Tesla has received the green light for its factory in Grünheide near Berlin from the Brandenburg state government, some two years after construction began.



The state government announced on Friday that Brandenburg's environmental agency had granted permission for the plant with conditions in accordance with the Immission Control Act.



The car factory has already been built, largely through planning permission being granted for different sections.



The plans have changed significantly since the project's inception, with Tesla deciding to add a battery production facility, necessitating consultations with local residents and delaying the approval process.



Brandenburg state Premier Dietmar Woidke said that the plant's approval was important for the economic future of the state, which has experienced depopulation and high unemployment rates since German reunification.



"We are no longer the extended workbench of the West," Woidke said in the state capital Potsdam on Friday. "Brandenburg is the land of climate-neutral mobility."



Despite the plant being complete, production of the first cars was only allowed to take place once approval had been granted by the state and the necessary conditions had been fulfilled.



The document outlining Brandenburg's decision is 536 pages long, and the related documents together total some 23,700 pages. "This approval process was a mammoth task for us," said Woidke.



Following Tesla's decision to expand the original design for the plant, environmental groups raised concerns about the local water table, saying it wasn't clear how the plant's demand for water could be met.



Tesla has estimated that the facility's water consumption could reach up to 1.4 million cubic metres per year once the plant is working at full capacity to produce some 500,000 vehicles annually.



Tesla estimates it will need 2.2 cubic metres of water per vehicle, including the planned battery production, stressing that this is below the industry average of over 3 cubic metres.



Brandenburg Environment Minister Axel Vogel said that the state government had made a high level of environmental protection a condition of the factory's approval.



Objections from more than 800 individuals and organizations were examined in the approval process, he said, with the permit issued on Friday being subject to more than 400 conditions.

