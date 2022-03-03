Volkswagen stops vehicle production in Russia, suspends exports

German carmaker Volkswagen announced Thursday it has stopped production of vehicles in Russia and suspended exports to the country.

"Against the background of the Russian attack on Ukraine and the resulting consequences, the Group Board of Management of Volkswagen AG has decided to stop the production of vehicles in Russia until further notice," the company said in a statement.

Volkswagen said its decision applies to the Russian production sites in Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod.

The company produces its Polo and Tiguan models, as well as Skoda Rapid, in addition to assembling Audi Q7 and Q8 models at the Kaluga plant, which has a maximum capacity of 225,000 vehicles per year.

In addition to the Taos model, Skoda's Kodiaq, Karoq and Octavia are manufactured at the Nizhny Novgorod plant, which has an output capacity of 132,000 vehicles per year.

Some of the passenger car brands in Volkswagen Group are Audi, Skoda and Volkswagen.

Volkswagen also said its exports to Russia will be stopped immediately.

The company said its board is reviewing the consequences of "extensive interruption of business activities in Russia."

"The Volkswagen Group has received the news about the war in Ukraine with great dismay and shock. Volkswagen continues to hope for a cessation of hostilities and a return to diplomacy. We are convinced that a sustainable solution to the conflict can only be found on the basis of international law," read the statement.





