Turkey's annual inflation at 54.4% in February

Turkey saw a 54.4% annual hike in consumer prices in February, the country's statistical authority said on Thursday.

The figure was 46.89% in the previous month, according to TurkStat.

The monthly inflation rate was 4.81% in February.

A group of 23 economists projected an average annual rise of 53.45% in consumer prices in February, an Anadolu Agency survey found last week.