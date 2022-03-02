News Economy UN warns Ukrainian invasion could destabilize world food supplies

Published March 02,2022

World food supplies could be endangered as a knock-on effect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to charity organizations nervously eyeing Middle Eastern and Asian nations that rely upon agricultural exports from the warring parties.



Both Ukraine and Russia are key suppliers of agricultural goods, but harvests that are now endangered in Ukraine and stuck in Russia due to sanctions. More than half of the foodstuffs used by the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) in crisis regions originates in Ukraine.



"There are already 276 million people suffering from acute hunger in 81 countries," said Martin Frick, director of the Berlin office of the WFP. "The world simply can't afford another conflict.



"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin's war is not just covering Ukraine in immeasurable tragedy, the effects will be felt far beyond its borders," he said.



Egypt - with its population of 100 million, making it the Arab world's most-populated country - gets most of its wheat imported either from Russia or Ukraine. The same is true for Tunisia.



Poor people in both countries rely heavily on bread as a source of nutrition. It is subsidized and thus relatively widely available.



But experts in Tunisia are now warning about price hikes due to the war and the country is looking for other sources of wheat, like Argentina or Romania. But it remains unclear whether those sources will be able to meet demand.







