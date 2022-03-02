Germany makes national oil reserves available amid Ukraine conflict

The German government says it will free up some of its national oil reserves in response to the conflict in Ukraine and rising oil prices.



Germany is among the 31 member countries of the International Energy Agency (IEA) that have planned to release a total of 60 million barrels from emergency oil reserves to stabilize markets after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday that "in times like these, it is important to act in unison."



The internationally coordinated step serves to stabilize prices, which have risen sharply as a result of the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine.



This is only the fourth time that reserves have been released in a coordinated manner. The last time was in 1991, during the war in Iraq.

