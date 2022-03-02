EU ban of Russia Today and Sputnik enters into force

Sanctions banning the distribution of content in the European Union from Sputnik and Russia Today have entered into legal effect.



The Russian state-controlled media outlets are "instrumental in bringing forward and supporting the aggression against Ukraine," according to the sanctions, which were published in the EU Official Journal on Wednesday.



The temporary measures, linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are to remain in place until the attack stops and the outlets cease targeting the EU with propaganda, an EU official said.



