G7 sees 'massive impact' of Russia sanctions, weighs more

Western sanctions against Russia are having a significant impact on its economy, Germany's finance minister said Tuesday, as the G7 mulled further punitive measures in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Sanctions have "already had a massive impact on capital markets and the currency" said Christian Lindner, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the G7 club of wealthy nations.

G7 finance ministers at the meeting "exchanged suggestions for further measures that could be taken", Lindner told a press conference, adding that a decision on the proposals would be taken in the coming days.