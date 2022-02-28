TURKEYS EXPORTS AND IMPORTS RISE IN JANUARY

Turkey's exports and imports increased in January, according to provisional data released on Monday.

Exports rose 17.2% to $17.59 billion in January, compared with the same month last year. Imports increased 54.2% year-on-year to reach $27.85 billion last month, showed the data revealed by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) and the Trade Ministry.

"Exports, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, were $16.75 billion with a 19.6% increase in January 2022. Imports, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, were $18.41 billion with a 31.1% increase in January 2022," TurkStat said in a statement.

"Foreign trade deficit, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, was $1.66 billion in January 2022," it added.

Foreign trade volume was $35.16 billion with a 25.4% increase.

In January 2022, foreign trade deficit was $10.26 billion with a 234.9% increase compared with January 2021, it said.





