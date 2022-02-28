TURKEYS EXPORTS AND IMPORTS RISE IN JANUARY

 Contact Us
Turkey's exports and imports rise in January

Published February 28,2022
Turkey's exports and imports increased in January, according to provisional data released on Monday.

Exports rose 17.2% to $17.59 billion in January, compared with the same month last year. Imports increased 54.2% year-on-year to reach $27.85 billion last month, showed the data revealed by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) and the Trade Ministry.

"Exports, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, were $16.75 billion with a 19.6% increase in January 2022. Imports, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, were $18.41 billion with a 31.1% increase in January 2022," TurkStat said in a statement.

"Foreign trade deficit, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, was $1.66 billion in January 2022," it added.

Foreign trade volume was $35.16 billion with a 25.4% increase.

In January 2022, foreign trade deficit was $10.26 billion with a 234.9% increase compared with January 2021, it said.