Russia bans sale of securities held by foreigners as rouble falls

DPA ECONOMY Published February 28,2022

Russia's Central Bank says it is barring traders from selling Russian securities held by foreigners as the domestic financial system faces tightened sanctions.



It has also announced capital injections and foreign currency transactions intended to support domestic financial institutions.



The rouble came under renewed pressure, plunging in early trading on Monday to a record low of 105.98 against the dollar, from Friday's close of 83.90.



The EU's sanctions on Russia's Central Bank came into effect in the early hours of Monday. An exclusion of some Russian financial institutions from the SWIFT banking network are in the works.









