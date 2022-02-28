Approval for new Tesla factory near Berlin now in 'final phase'

A decision by the Brandenburg state government to finalize the approval of the giant new Tesla factory in Grünheide near Berlin is getting closer - but a concrete date is still pending.



"We are in the final phase," said the spokesperson for Brandenburg's environment ministry, Frauke Zelt. "A date cannot be given yet."



Berlin daily newspaper Tagesspiegel reported on Monday that the final approval for the plant was expected by the end of this week.



A grand opening ceremony is planned at the factory on March 22 or 23, which Tesla boss Elon Musk is expected to attend, along with members of the German government.



Due to the authorities having already approved a series of small changes in the project, the green light is widely expected to be given, though there could well be conditions attached.



Musk had originally hoped to begin production at the plant midway through last year, however, the approval process dragged on, partly because Tesla expanded its initial plans for the plant to include a battery factory. The decision led to further consultations with local residents and consequent further delays in the approval process.



This Friday, a court is due to rule on a complaint bought by two environmental groups regarding the authorization of additional water supplies from a nearby waterworks to the factory, the result of which could further complicate the plant's final approval.



