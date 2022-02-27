Blockchain analysts: Ukraine receives huge cryptocurrency donations

Cryptocurrency donations running to millions of dollars have been made to the Ukrainian government, as well as to aid and volunteer organizations in the country, the London-based blockchain analysis company Elliptic reported on Sunday.



Since Thursday, when the Russian invasion began, more than 14 million dollars have come in, according to Elliptic's website.



The majority of the donations were in Bitcoin and Ether, with one non-governmental organization receiving a Bitcoin donation to the amount of 3 million dollars.



On Saturday, the Ukrainian government used Twitter to call for cryptocurrency donations. Funds to the amount of more than 5 million dollars were received within eight hours, an earlier Elliptic report said.



"The addresses mentioned in the tweets have already received 7.9 million dollars across 11,494 transactions," Elliptic said on Sunday.



Cryptocurrency donations have gained in significance in this conflict, as traditional crowdfunding platforms are wary of financing purchases of weapons.



US fundraising service Patreon blocked a call from a Ukrainian organization that asked for finance for military training on the grounds that it infringed Patreon guidelines.



