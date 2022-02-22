News Economy Russian rouble nears two-year low against dollar amid Ukraine crisis

Russian rouble nears two-year low against dollar amid Ukraine crisis

The Russian rouble dipped to nearly a 2-year low of 80.97 against the greenback, from Monday's close of 80.36. If the currency slides further, it may find support around the 82.00 level.

DPA ECONOMY Published February 22,2022 Subscribe

The Russian rouble traded lower against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid an escalation of geopolitical concerns in Eastern Europe, following Russia's approval of troop deployments to two breakaway republics in Ukraine.



After recognizing the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed orders allowing troops to head to these areas to uphold the peace.



The White House said that new sanctions on Russia include prohibiting "new investment, trade, and financing by US persons to, from, or in" the two breakaway regions.



The Russian rouble dipped to nearly a 2-year low of 80.97 against the greenback, from Monday's close of 80.36. If the currency slides further, it may find support around the 82.00 level.





