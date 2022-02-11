TURKEYS INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT SOARS IN DECEMBER

Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production soared 14.4% in December on a yearly basis, the country's statistical authority announced Friday.

While the mining and quarrying sector posted negative results, the manufacturing industry and the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply indices were on the positive side, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) indicated.

The mining and quarrying sector index dropped 1.4% year-on-year in December.

The manufacturing industry and the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply indices were up 16.2% and 8%, respectively, over the same period.

A group of eight experts surveyed by Anadolu Agency this week had projected an 10.8% annual rise in December's industrial production data.