GERMANYS INFLATION COMES AT 4.9% IN JANUARY

Germany's inflation comes at 4.9% in January

Annual inflation rate in Germany stood at 4.9% in January, according to the Federal Statistical Office on Friday.

The annual figure is down from 5.3% gain December, Destatis data showed.

"The inflation rate slightly decreased in January, after it had reached its highest level in almost 30 years last December," Destatis President Dr. Georg Thiel said in a statement. "However, it remains at a high level."

The coronavirus pandemic effects, such as delivery bottlenecks and significant price increases at upstream stages in energy, continue to have an impact on the current inflation rate, Destatis said.

While the prices of goods in January rose by 7.2% year-on-year, the rise in energy product prices jumped %20.5, it said.