FEARS OVER VALENTINES DAY SHORTAGES IN UK

Florists, wine-sellers and gift companies have said they are struggling to import key Valentine's Day products due to post-Brexit customs rules.



New customers rules came into force on January 1 and supply chain experts have described Valentine's Day as the "first proper test" of post-Brexit supply chains.



HMRC (Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs) now requires a new code to clear goods at customs but some importers have said they were not told and UK firms have faced disruption as a result.



Wine wholesaler Daniel Lambert Wines said it experienced problems landing a major shipment from the EU this week despite being a trusted importer registered with HMRC.



Daniel Lambert said: "We've had problems this week. HMRC rule changes that kicked in at the start of this year, plus new import codes coming online without sufficient notice, were the cause.



"HMRC is not sharing information well enough and if we, as a relatively big importer who gets their paperwork in order weeks in advance, are getting caught out like this, I'm sure the problems are magnified for smaller importers and any importer that relies on 'just in time' delivery."



Richard Bartlett, supply chain expert and UK director of smart logistics firm KlearNow, said some firms are being caught out after losing their "safety net" at the start of the year.



"This Valentine's Day will be the first large-scale consumer event in the UK since new customs declarations rules kicked in on January 1 2022," he said.



"Up until January 1, the full effects of trading with the EU after Brexit have been partially mitigated by a 175-day grace period for customs entries.



"That safety net for importers and exporters is now gone. Our data are showing that certain product lines have attracted higher thannormal delays since January 1, which suggests to us that the new rules are causing significant friction for UK based importers."

