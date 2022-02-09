Workshop in Turkey discuss German-Turkish relations

A workshop held by the Turkish Presidency's Security and Foreign Policy Committee on Wednesday discussed relations between Turkey and Germany.

The workshop, "Turkish perspective of the new government established in Germany and the future of Germany-Turkey relations," was chaired by presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın and attended by committee members, academics, and think thank and media representatives.

The current state of relations between Turkey and Germany, the future of bilateral ties, migration, the fight against terrorism, Turkey's EU membership process, the Eastern Mediterranean issue, the Ukraine crisis, and relations with Russia were discussed in detail at the workshop, according to a statement from the committee.

Alternative policies in line with Turkey's bilateral relations with Germany, regional cooperation, and boosting the trade volume were also discussed, it added.

In light of the Turkish population in Germany and the deep-rooted cultural and economic relations between the two countries, participants said that developed industrial collaborations, private sector and NGO activities, student exchange programs, and cultural events added a strategic dimension to bilateral relations.

In the workshop, participants stressed that Turkish-German relations in the areas of security, the economy, and foreign policy should reach much higher levels by focusing on common interests and positive agenda, and new policy proposals for this target were also discussed.