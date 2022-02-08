News Economy Taiwan lifts 2011 ban of imports of Japanese products from Fukushima

Taiwan announced Tuesday it would lift an 11-year ban on importing food products from Japan's Fukushima area.



Concerns over radioactive contamination prompted Taiwan's ban on food and agricultural imports from five Japanese prefectures in 2011, shortly after the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power accident in March of that year.



Taiwan is lifting the measure now in a move to show its determination to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).



Taiwan sent an application to join the Tokyo-led trading group in September last year.



Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng said that aside from Taiwan, only China is still rejecting all food and agriculture products from Japan.



He said Taiwan's regulations have been modified to ensure food safety and will be officially announced in late February.



"Our border controls will be accordingly tightened to check such Japanese food and agricultural products by batch," Lo said.



Taiwan's state-run Central News Agency reported on Tuesday that the Japanese government welcomed Taiwan's decision, saying it marked a "large step toward the removal of restrictions," citing reports of Japan's Kyodo News.



In Taipei, Hiroyasu Izumi, Japan's de facto ambassador to Taiwan, said on Facebook that Japan and Taiwan are neighbours as oceanic island countries.



"For Japan, Taiwan is a valuable partner of fair trade and both share universal values, such as freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law," Izumi said.





