IMF says board approves $1b disbursement for Pakistan

IMF said on Wednesday that the board approved $1b disbursement for Pakistan, adding that it completed the review of the loan program.

Total Pakistan budget support under extended fund facility has reached about $3b, it added.

On its comments regarding the Pakistan's economy, IMF underlined that the country's policy adjustments are appropriate to address widening the current accound deficit and the exchange rate pressures.

It also warned that Pakistan is still vulnerable to possible flare-ups of the pandemic, tighter financial conditions and rising geopolitical tensions.

Pakistan must focus on measures to strenghten economic productivity, investment, and private sector development, IMF added.