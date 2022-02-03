IMF revives stalled Pakistan loan, but inflation poses new risks

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revived a 6-billion-dollar loan for Pakistan to help stabilise its crumbling economy, but one of the highest inflation rates in the world poses new risks.



Pakistan secured the bailout package in 2019 to rescue economy faced with a balance of payment and fiscal crises, but the loan was suspended twice after the payment of only three tranches.



The last tranche of 500-million-dollar was paid last year before the latest suspension because of Pakistan's failure to implement an economic reform agenda.



The revival comes after the country took new measures aimed at fiscal tightening and raising more tax revenues to meet Fund's conditions, Pakistan's Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said.



The South Asian nuclear power is set to receive a new tranche of 1-billion-dollar after the decision by IMF executive board at a meeting in Washington overnight Thursday, Tarin said.



The development is seen as a vital boost for Pakistan to revive its crumbling economy in the face of spike in global energy and commodities' prices.



Analysts said high inflation will subside the positive impact of loan revival and can trigger political backlash in a country with a fragile democratic system.



The IMF agreement comes months after Saudi Arabia announced to place 3-billion-dollar in Pakistan's central bank to help it maintain depleting reserves.



