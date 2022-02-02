Turkish Airlines launches flights using sustainable aviation fuel

Turkey's national flag carrier has started using sustainable aviation fuel on its flights to help reduce its carbon footprint.

Turkish Airlines' first flight using aviation fuel obtained from sustainable sources departed from Istanbul Airport on Wednesday for the Charles De Gaulle Airport in Paris, according to a statement from the carrier.

While sustainable fuel, which reduces emissions by 87%, will be used for one day a week on the chosen route, the airline is currently planning to use it on different routes on a wider scale, read the statement.

"We conduct our work towards achieving sustainability with that mentality and responsibility. Our first flight that uses sustainable resources is a part of that vision," said Ahmet Bolat, Turkish Airlines' chairman of the board and executive committee, pledging that these efforts will continue.

Sourced from oil refining company Neste, the environmentally friendly fuel is stored by Turkish Airlines subsidiary Turkish Fuel Services (TFS) to be loaded onto aircraft after getting blended with jet fuel.

Turkish Airlines is also conducting a project on sustainable microalgae-based biojet fuel with Bogazici University, a prominent Turkish university in Istanbul, with the support of TFS.

Once the project is completed, the first carbon-negative integrated biorefinery of Turkey and Europe will begin service, the statement added.

Turkish Airlines implemented over 100 operational optimization projects since 2008 to lower its carbon footprint, saving over 15,000 tons of fuel and preventing nearly 48,400 tons of carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere during the third quarter of 2021.

Established in 1933, the national flag carrier flies to 334 worldwide destinations in 128 countries with a fleet of 373 aircraft.