TURKEYS EXPORTS HIT ALL-TIME HIGH FOR JANUARY

Turkey's exports hit an all-time high for January with a 17% annual jump to $17.6 billion, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş announced on Wednesday, citing preliminary data.

Imports spiked to $28 billion last month due to the unexpectedly harsh winter conditions and rising energy prices, Muş said at a news conference in the capital Ankara.

Energy imports amounted to $9 billion in January, he said, adding that the export-import coverage ratio, without energy, stood at 88.3%.

"Our goal is to exceed the $250 billion export target for 2022 set by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," Muş asserted.