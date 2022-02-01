Hundreds of jobs at risk due to operational changes at British retailer Tesco

Major British retailer Tesco announced Tuesday that hundreds of jobs are at risk due to operational changes at stores.

The market chain said in a press release that it will change overnight roles in some Tesco stores.

"Following successful rollouts, we have shown that by moving our overnight stock replenishment to daytime trading hours, we can ensure more colleagues are available on the shop floor to help customers at peak times."

With this change, the retailer will put some 1,600 roles at risk of redundancy.

"But we aim to offer alternative roles at Tesco for as many colleagues as we can," it added.